These 5 Trucks Had The Best Resale Value In 2025

To say trucks are a popular choice of vehicle among U.S. consumers would be an understatement. Three of the five best-selling vehicles so far in 2025 are trucks, with the perennial favorite Ford F-Series alone moving almost 600,000 units in the first three quarters of the year. But unless you buy right, you risk losing thousands of dollars by driving your new truck off the lot.

Some of the worst cars for depreciation shed up to 72% of their value after 5 years, which isn't something that a collector, savvy shopper, or anyone with good judgment will appreciate. Thankfully, it's possible to get nearly as much money back when it comes the time to sell or trade in your truck. A 2025 iSeeCars study found the trucks that hold onto their value the best, indicating you can recoup as much as around 77% of your truck's value after 5 years of ownership, depending on the model. The entries in this list represent the least depreciating models in their various segments.