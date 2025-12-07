These 5 Trucks Had The Best Resale Value In 2025
To say trucks are a popular choice of vehicle among U.S. consumers would be an understatement. Three of the five best-selling vehicles so far in 2025 are trucks, with the perennial favorite Ford F-Series alone moving almost 600,000 units in the first three quarters of the year. But unless you buy right, you risk losing thousands of dollars by driving your new truck off the lot.
Some of the worst cars for depreciation shed up to 72% of their value after 5 years, which isn't something that a collector, savvy shopper, or anyone with good judgment will appreciate. Thankfully, it's possible to get nearly as much money back when it comes the time to sell or trade in your truck. A 2025 iSeeCars study found the trucks that hold onto their value the best, indicating you can recoup as much as around 77% of your truck's value after 5 years of ownership, depending on the model. The entries in this list represent the least depreciating models in their various segments.
Ford Maverick: small truck with the best resale value at 63.1%
Small pickup trucks work superbly well in the city because of their tiny footprint and highly maneuverable nature, and the almost-perfect Ford Maverick is a good example of what's achievable with this body style. At 199.7 inches long and 72.6 inches wide, it's small enough to thread through narrow city streets and park in small spaces. And while its 4.5-foot bed can't be called large, there's plenty of space in it to fit a load of DIY gear, a few bikes, or a yard of mulch.
In addition, the truck comes standard with a hybrid powertrain that's as frugal as you'd expect. It's a 2.5-liter four-cylinder combined with an electric motor to produce 191 total horsepower funneled to the wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). In this guise, the Maverick averages up to 38 mpg combined, compared to the 25 mpg combined offered by the available 250-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine found in the nonhybrid models.
The Maverick's size, efficiency, and useful nature means it will continue to appeal to those who feel that big trucks are too large or who only need to tow big items occasionally. Speaking of which, an adequately equipped Maverick can tow up to 4,000 pounds and carry a payload of 1,500 pounds.
Toyota Tundra: full-size pickup truck with the best resale value at 71.3%
Toyota trucks are known for being rugged and reliable, which pays dividends if you plan to sell your vehicle somewhere down the line. That's evidenced by the Tundra being one of only two trucks to appear in the Kelley Blue Book (KBB) list of the top 10 vehicles with the best overall resale values of 2025, with its 5-year resale value estimated to be 60.9%. But then, depreciation is not an exact science. iSeeCars' estimates show the Tundra depreciates even slower, at 28.7% after 5 years, meaning a resale value of 71.3% of its original cost.
The current third-generation Tundra launched for 2022 and is available with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, as well as heated and ventilated power front seats with massage, depending on the trim level. Engine wise, the Tundra uses a twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 that's available in hybrid (also known as i-FORCE MAX) and nonhybrid (i-FORCE) versions with varying outputs from trim to trim. The least powerful variant of the V6 is found in the Tundra SR, where it produces 348 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, while the more powerful i-FORCE 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 is good for 389 hp and 479 pound-feet of torque. Grades such as the Tundra TRD Pro come standard with a peppier and hybridized version of the engine. It pairs with an electric motor to produce 437 hp and 583 pound-feet of torque.
Toyota Tacoma: midsize truck with the best resale value at 73.7%
The other truck in KBB's list is the Toyota Tacoma. It has the best 5-year resale value of any new car, according to Consumer Reports. In addition to its solid reliability record, the Tacoma's appeal is rooted in its off-road capability, relatively low maintenance cost, and a design that's very pleasing to the eye, particularly in TRD Pro guise. It is now also the only manual transmission pickup on sale in the U.S. after the Jeep Gladiator dropped its previously standard six-speed manual transmission as part of changes for the 2025 model year.
Yet another plus for the Toyota Tacoma is that the ride quality and refinement offered by the fourth-generation models are commendable for a truck, especially in versions fitted with rear coil springs. There's a slight uptick in fuel economy as well, courtesy of the fourth-gen's turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, which is available in various power levels.
They range from 228 hp in the base SR to 270 hp in higher models with the six-speed manual transmission, 278 hp with the standard eight-speed automatic, and 326 hp in hybrid form. The powertrain averages up to 23 mpg combined in its most efficient state of tune. That's 2 mpg more than the peak 21 mpg combined realized by the third-gen Tacoma by the end of its run in 2023.
Ford F-350 Super Duty: 74.6%
The Tacoma being toppled in rankings of trucks with the highest retained value is not something you see every day. But perhaps this isn't too surprising either, considering heavy-duty pickup trucks generally tend to hold onto their value very well. The Ford F-350 Super Duty, for one, impresses with a towing capacity of up to 38,000 pounds with a gooseneck trailer, 35,000 pounds with a fifth wheel, and 28,000 pounds with a conventional hitch fitted. With such numbers, it's little wonder that the F-350 is a favorite of weekend warriors and other consumers who desire a heavy hauler that can handle substantial cargo.
The F-350 Super Duty's available luxuries means it also excels as a people carrier. The truck can be equipped with a host of niceties, including a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats, as well as memory settings for the front seats. An 8-inch infotainment display comes standard, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, a larger 12-inch touchscreen infotainment display is also available.
Ram 3500: heavy-duty truck with the best resale value at 76.6%
The Ram 3500 is the truck that holds its value best, according to iSeeCars. One common reason often put forward to explain its appeal to buyers is the luxurious interior, which is designed to be as comfortable as possible with upscale materials that put it a step ahead of rivals from Ford, Chevy, and GMC. The available 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-six engine is another high point, as it is often appreciated for its smooth operation, high output, towing capability, and reliability.
The truck was facelifted this year, and as a result of that change, it brings an updated 6.7 Cummins turbo inline-six that now sends 430 horsepower and a healthy 1,075 pound-feet of torque to the wheels via a TorqueFlite HD eight-speed automatic transmission. An appropriately equipped Ram 3500 can tow up to 36,610 pounds with this engine, which is significantly higher than the 18,150-pound maximum offered by the standard 405-hp, 6.4-liter HEMI V8. However, the truck's maximum payload of 7,590 pounds can only be achieved with the gas engine, as the Cummins turbodiesel engine tops out at about 6,050 pounds.