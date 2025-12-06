These Are Ford's 5 Biggest Sales Flops

Ford is one of the very few automotive brands that have been fortunate enough to find success pretty much throughout the entire existence of the automobile. In fact, many people even think that Ford invented the car itself. Ford didn't actually invent the car, but it did manage to popularize it in a way no one had before with the Model T — more than 15 million Ford Model Ts were made, cementing the Blue Oval brand into the history books as a clear pioneer of the automobile.

Given stats like that, it's clear to see that the automaker knows a thing or two about shifting metal, but with a history that dates back over a century, it's obvious that not every effort of Ford's will have been a home run. Rather than celebrating the big successes, this article takes a look into the less-frequented chapters of Ford's history books, and highlights some of the models Ford would likely wish we'd all forget. These are still Fords, at the end of the day, so they are unlikely to rank among the worst-selling production cars of all time, but they certainly sit as ugly outliers in Ford's otherwise glowing back-catalog.

It's important to note, however, that low sales figures don't necessarily equate to a car being a sales flop — if that were the case, this would be a list of Ford GT and limited-run Mustang models. Rather, we've qualified sales flops as cars which were supposed to reel in huge sales numbers but instead failed to captivate large audiences and were scrapped after rather short and un-Ford-like production runs — whether due to awkward styling, poor safety records, or a poorly-timed launch.