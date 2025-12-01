Costco Vs. Sam's Club Tires: Which Retailer Has The Best Deals

Tires have become increasingly more expensive, and it's why car owners are always on the hunt for discounts and bargain offerings. Costco has become a haven for car parts and maintenance services, as members are eligible for the Costco discount package. It provides a 15% discount or up to $500 off on accessories, parts, and service. Moreover, Costco's tire warranty is on par with other retailers, and its name-brand tires are of the same quality despite their lower cost.

However, Costco's not alone in the ever-burgeoning tire business. Sam's Club opened its first wholesale store in 1983 at Midwest City, Oklahoma, and founder Sam Walton (yes, he's also the founder of Walmart) took no time in expanding its reach to over 600 stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Unsurprisingly, Costco and Sam's Club have a similar membership-based discount service to provide lower prices on just about anything, including groceries, appliances, pet supplies, car accessories, and tires.

But the retailer with the best deals on car tires would ultimately depend on your vehicle, location, and membership privileges. At first glance, it seems Costco takes the cake, as members get free installation with every tire purchase. It also sweetens the deal with free rotation, balancing, and nitrogen air. Plus, each purchase includes a 5-year road hazard warranty that covers impact damage, deep cuts, and punctures that are unfit for repair.