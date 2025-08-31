You Can Get Your TPMS Sensors Replaced At Costco. Here's What It's Likely To Cost

The Costco advantage doesn't just extend to your favorite grocery items and low-priced Interstate batteries. The warehouse retail chain also offers wholesale prices for tires, and they're a fantastic deal if you're already a Costco member. The Installation Package is the crème de la crème when purchasing tires from the warehouse chain. It includes lifetime tire maintenance services covering flat repairs, tire balancing, tire rotations, and inflation pressure checks throughout the set's lifetime (though some limits may apply).

This package also includes tire mounting, nitrogen air inflation, and the installation of brand-new rubber valve stems. If your car has a tire pressure monitoring system, or TPMS (which all new vehicles sold in the U.S. do, as mandated by the TREAD Act), Costco tire centers can replace TPMS sensors and valve stems at an additional cost. But how much are you likely to pay?

The price will ultimately depend on the make and model of your vehicle. According to Costco members on Reddit, replacing TPMS sensors there costs around $45 to $65 per wheel on average. Meanwhile, a Toyota owner paid $325 for five TPMS sensors, a solid deal considering a Toyota dealership could charge upwards of $374 each for the same TPMS valve stems.