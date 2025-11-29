GPS Data Could Slash Red Light Delays By Up To 30 Percent

Many of us dread having to go through that poorly timed intersection in our area where the light is red for several minutes, turns green just long enough to let maybe three cars through, then changes back to another long red, over and over again. Another hazard this creates is more people rat running or blowing through red lights because they are tired of waiting, increasing the risk of a serious crash. Researchers at the University of Michigan are testing a system that may help ease congestion using GPS tracking data, according to The Michigan Daily. Early trials in Birmingham, Michigan, resulted in a 20% to 30% decrease in traffic delays at intersections tested using this system.

This success was made possible by using GPS tracking data from vehicles that traveled through these intersections. This may sound a bit too Big Brother for some, but the tracking data was anonymized to erase anything that could identify the vehicle or its owner. Researchers don't care who went through the intersection, only how long it took to get through. They also only need data from 5% of all vehicles crossing the intersection to get the data they need. Municipalities can then use this data to adjust traffic light timing in real time to ease congestion and get traffic moving again.

From Michigan Engineering News: