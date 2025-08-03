Dead Red Laws: Every US State Where It's Legal For Motorcycles To Run A Red Light

Don't worry, this isn't an article about an unfair advantage for motorcycles, as if state legislatures are trying to create chaos. Quite the contrary, "Dead Red" laws help motorcyclists pass through intersections where traffic light sensors treat bikes like ghosts.

The most common traffic light detection system is the inductive loop sensor, which uses coils of wire under the pavement to detect vehicles entering its magnetic field (they do not operate by weight). Unfortunately for our two-wheeled brethren, there's often not enough magnetic material in a bike to measurably change the inductance. So motorcycles can end up sitting at an unchanging red light, Rip Van Winkling the hours away until their families gather a search party. Say what you want about issues like lane splitting and lane filtering, but motorcycles do need some laws to help them navigate traffic that don't or can't apply to cars.

To prevent an unending cycle on your cycle, many states have enacted Dead Red laws. These laws let motorcycles run red lights, but don't get the wrong idea. Motorcycle riders aren't allowed to just speed through a red light whenever they want. Each state with a Dead Red law has specific language regarding proper Dead Red etiquette.

There are 21 states with Dead Red laws: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. Bills introducing Dead Red laws failed in Alabama, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The Massachusetts Senate passed a Dead Red bill in 2019, but it died in the House."