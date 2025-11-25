What Automotive Company Should Follow Michelin's Lead And Create Its Own Fancy Award?

If you don't know already, Michelin the tire company and Michelin the fancy restaurant award-giver are the same company. That means Boston and Philadelphia just paid a tire company an undisclosed amount of money to visit each city and decide whether any of its restaurants are any good. And according to that tire company, next time you visit Philadelphia, you need to eat at Her Place Supper Club, Friday Saturday Sunday, and Provenance. Meanwhile, if you're in Boston, you've already given up on finding good food the best restaurant in town is officially Three 1 One.

Having lived in Boston for several years before I moved to LA, I'm honestly still a little shocked that Michelin found a single restaurant good enough to deserve a star, but in my defense, Three 1 One opened after I left. As for why a tire company hands out prestigious dining awards, that actually makes a little more sense when you look into the history of the Michelin awards — basically, back in the early days of the automobile, Michelin needed people to drive more if it wanted to increase tire sales, so it put together its own road trip guides to sell people on the idea of driving to different cities.

Honestly, not a bad idea. Personally, I'm more of a James Beard Award kind of guy myself, but I won't pretend that any of the meals I've had at Michelin-starred restaurants weren't absolutely incredible.