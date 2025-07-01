How The Michelin CrossClimate 3 Compares To Other All-Weather Tires, According To Tyre Reviews

While sports car owners probably prefer Michelin's ultra-high-performance tires, the CrossClimate 2 has made a serious name for itself in the world of all-season and all-weather tires. Much like your knees, though, the CrossClimate 2's gotten old, and Michelin decided it needed a replacement in the form of the CrossClimate 3. Instead of simply introducing a replacement for the CrossClimate 2, Michelin also added another option called the CrossClimate 3 Sport that promises better performance for enthusiastic drivers who still want great all-weather performance.

Since this is Michelin we're talking about, you can pretty safely assume the CrossClimate 3 and CrossClimate 3 Sport will at least be pretty good. Michelin doesn't really make any bad tires, after all, nor should it when you consider what it charges for its tires. But how does the CrossClimate 3 compare to the best all-weather or all-season tires you can buy, and how does the CrossClimate 3 Sport actually perform? Is it going to be a total gamechanger for drivers who want a performance tire they never have to swap out when the weather warms up, or is it the kind of tire better suited for a daily driver that's, at best, mildly sporty?

Sadly, the new owners still have yet to give us a tire-testing budget of our own, but the good news is, our friends over at Tyre [sic] Reviews recently got their hands on some CrossClimate 3s and CrossClimate 3 Sports, and they actually do have the budget for a proper comparison test. So how do the new Michelins stack up against the competition?