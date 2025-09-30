Teslas' Habit Of Driving Onto Train Tracks Has Senators Demanding An Investigation, Like That's Bad Or Something

If you haven't heard, Teslas have a habit of driving onto train tracks while using their so-called "self-driving" software. That's also what those in the business call "a bad thing." You know, because trains drive on those tracks, and when a train hits a car, it typically ends horribly. Of course, Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" software is only a Level 2 system and isn't capable of actual self-driving, but when you name something "Full Self-Driving," people are going to believe the name. Now, two senators are calling for an investigation, NBC News reports.

On Monday, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal sent a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration saying:

We write today to express deep concern regarding the failure of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system to safely detect and respond to railroad crossings. Despite past investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into Tesla's system, FSD reportedly continues to pose an ongoing threat to safety on our public roads. Because collisions between trains and cars often cause significant fatalities and injuries, FSD's failure to safely navigate railroad crossings creates serious risk of a catastrophic crash. We urge NHTSA to immediately launch a formal investigation into this disturbing safety risk and take any necessary action to protect the public.

NHTSA still hasn't responded to NBC News' request for a comment, but a few weeks ago, when the outlet published its investigation into Teslas failing to stop at railroad crossings, the agency said, "We are aware of the incidents and have been in communication with the manufacturer." And if that doesn't give you full confidence that they plan to do something about it, I don't know what will.