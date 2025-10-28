What's Actually The Best Car To Have Sex In?

I don't know if you know this, but Jalopnik is officially a real website. We may not have a Wikipedia page after more than 20 years on the internet, but we do have a Jeep commercial starring comedian Iliza Shlesinger, who just declared to the entire world that we're a real website. Why? Well, the way the commercial tells it, we reviewed the Jeep Grand Wagoneer and declared it the best car to have sex in. We're used to being left out any time someone lists old Gawker or G/O Media properties, so it's been nice to be remembered for once.

That said, we didn't technically declare the Grand Wagoneer the best car to have sex in. Lawrence Hodge (RIP) said the Grand Wagoneer would probably be his pick in a Question Of The Day post, but as with all QOTDs, that was just supposed to be a jumping-off point for you, our beloved readers, to answer. If you check out the Answer Of The Day, the Grand Wagoneer didn't make the list (although the Jeep XJ did).

Lawrence did review the Grand Wagoneer about six months before he wrote that QOTD, so I guess, technically, he did review it and then later say it would be his pick to be the best car to have sex in. But that's still a bit of a stretch there, ad agency that took Iliza away from her James Beard Award-winning husband's (presumably) delicious cooking to tell people Jalopnik is a real website that officially declared the Grand Wagoneer the best car to have sex in.