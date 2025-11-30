These Are The Cheapest Car Brands To Insure According To Consumer Reports

As both new and used car prices continue to rise, now is a great time for most Americans to consider ways to save money. If you're in the market for a new car or one that's new to you, one very important variable to consider is how much money you're willing to spend on car insurance, and that varies based on several factors, including the brand of car you choose to buy. Fortunately our friends at Consumer Reports released a list of the top 10 cheapest car brands to insure, pulling data from Insurify's nationwide average yearly insurance premium study.

In order to compile this list, Insurify analyzed over 90 million real-world insurance quotes provided by major car insurance companies to shoppers across the United States. A spokesperson from Erie Insurance told Consumer Reports, "getting insurance quotes on a few different models before buying is a smart move, since vehicles with stronger safety ratings, proven reliability, and anti-theft features typically cost less to insure." This list has some different results than CR's list of the cheapest new cars to insure, as it includes insurance quotes given to folks who inquired about used vehicles too, not just new ones.