These Are The Cheapest Cars To Insure For Young Drivers

For anyone who has a freshly minted driver's license and is ready to hit the road with the other 243 million drivers in the U.S., there's one "gotcha" that's hard to predict. Insurance companies tend to reward experience that comes as you age and stick younger drivers with a higher premium, mostly because they don't often know how to handle a dangerous situation.

Imagine entering an intersection in the family minivan. You look to your left, then to your right, and finally start to edge forward. Suddenly, you see a car making a left turn and heading right toward you. Whether you slam on the brakes or try to get away by swerving and accelerating has nothing to do with how well you did on your driving permit test, but is the result of road experience.

Insurance companies know all about this dynamic, but the good news is that young drivers can choose a specific make and model that's rated as a safer vehicle to drive for everyone, comes with extra technology to help you avoid accidents, or has a low price, making the replacement costs a little cheaper. Our ranking starts with the most expensive (bust still cheap) car to insure on the list, before working its way up to the cheapest option.