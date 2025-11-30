How To Stop Sludge From Clogging Your Car's Radiator

The oil inside your car's engine can sludge up with neglect and infrequent oil changes. Sludge is a nasty contaminant that can destroy an engine if not given attention, but timely oil changes are a surefire way to prevent sludge formation. It's best to check your owner's manual for the exact timing, but generally, you should change the oil before 5,000 miles or one year. Your engine's cooling system isn't immune to sludge build-up, either. Coolant circulates in and around the motor and radiator to keep everything cool, gathering rust, corrosion, and combustion byproducts in the process.

Despite some coolants having "long life" badges on the bottle, the fluid will eventually break down through heat cycling. Like the engine oil, it requires draining and refilling every once in a while. If you never change your coolant, it will turn into sludge with an ugly shade of murky brown, which is nothing but bad news for your car's engine.

Lubrication is one of the coolant's main jobs for the cooling system, and it does this using a blend of ethylene or propylene glycol and some additives. Over time, the additives will break down, eventually turning into a slimy, sludgy mess through corrosion or oil contamination. Combined with neglect and a lack of periodic coolant changes, sludge will begin clogging up the radiator, and that's when the real problems begin.

Changing the coolant frequently will help combat the formation of radiator sludge, but how often should you change it? Older cars might need coolant changes every 60,000 miles or two years, while newer vehicles and SUVs could have coolant change intervals every 100,000 miles or five years. Again, check your owner's manual to be doubly sure.