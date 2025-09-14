Why Your Car's Radiator Fluid Turns This Color (And What It Means)

There is no one single correct color for coolant, because different cars require different specific types of coolant. Some of the more common colors include pink, orange, blue, and green, and while coolants used to be classified by color, they no longer are, so it's important you buy on the chemical make-up of the product, not just the color. That being said, there is one color which your coolant ideally should not be, and that's brown.

Unless you've opted to use muddy water as coolant (not a recommendation, by the way), then your car's coolant will never be brown at the point of pouring it in. What actually happens is that the coolant slowly turns brown over time while it's in the system — but why does this happen? The reasoning is quite simple, really. If there is any rusting or corrosion within your car's coolant system, then this will change the color of your coolant to a murky brown over time. It's more common on cars with iron engine components, be it blocks or heads, as naturally rust will build up here, rather than on a car with aluminum components for example.

It's also possible that your head gasket is on the way out. When your head gasket goes, oil mixes in with the coolant, and while this will look like an oily film in the coolant to begin with, as it mixes in overtime, it will begin to look like a brown sludge. There will also be white sludge on your oil cap. This is much more serious than simply having corrosion-contaminated coolant, and will need to be rectified sooner rather than later.