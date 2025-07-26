FAA Wants To Hire Immigrants As Air Traffic Controllers
The FAA is considering a novel idea: Hiring highly qualified foreigners to come to America to handle important jobs in exchange for a pathway to U.S. citizenship. I'm surprised that no one has ever had this idea before, as it seems like a very good one and could possibly have benefits for all Americans. Anyway, the FAA is specifically hunting around for ways to address its catastrophic shortage of air traffic controllers and has found a place with plenty of experienced personnel. Namely, "the rest of the world."
As detailed in a report by The Atlantic, the Trump administration is considering how exactly it can, er, increase immigrant labor. There are certainly some hurdles. For one, the union that represents ATCs will probably have something to say about the idea. Bigger, though, is the national security angle. ATCs are aware of all aircraft in the sky, including military ones on sensitive missions. For that reason, currently, the FAA explicitly forbids non-citizens from obtaining the necessary security clearances. So either that rule would have to change or else, you guessed it, these highly skilled immigrants would have to be on a fast-track to citizenship.
That latter is such a good idea. Perhaps America could apply that concept more broadly somehow, to lots of industries, thus making our country a beacon to the best and brightest the world over, uplifting our entire society. Anyway, surprising no one, the security personnel at the FAA are "losing their minds" at the idea of letting non-citizens into the country's air traffic arteries.
The air traffic controller staffing crisis
I'd bet security eventually wins the argument here, but on the other hand, we absolutely need more ATCs. 90% of air traffic control centers are understaffed right now. The future looks even bleaker, as the FAA is currently only hitting two-thirds of its recruitment targets, according to NPR. 41% of ATCs work ten hours a day, six days a week. It's already leading to huge problems, like the horrific crash near the Ronald Reagan National Airport in January. One single person handled all of Newark Airport for three hours.
One crazy idea — stick with me here — would be to pay them more. Already, the FAA has increased the salary for trainees by an entire $5 per hour, leading to bump in applications. Higher pay for actual working ATCs would draw more people in, which would smooth out the workload, leading to better hours, leading to more people staying in the job.
But despite asking for an extra $19 billion over the $12.5 billion provided in the Big Beautiful Bill, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy doesn't seem to be focused on salary. Instead, he'd rather push the mandatory ATC retirement age beyond 56, hoping that qualified personnel will choose to stick around longer. If that doesn't work, and more people willing to work tough jobs for long hours are needed, where might America find them? If only there was some sort of place that had such people and who would be willing to live and work here instead. Anyway.