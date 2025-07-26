FAA Wants To Hire Immigrants As Air Traffic Controllers

The FAA is considering a novel idea: Hiring highly qualified foreigners to come to America to handle important jobs in exchange for a pathway to U.S. citizenship. I'm surprised that no one has ever had this idea before, as it seems like a very good one and could possibly have benefits for all Americans. Anyway, the FAA is specifically hunting around for ways to address its catastrophic shortage of air traffic controllers and has found a place with plenty of experienced personnel. Namely, "the rest of the world."

As detailed in a report by The Atlantic, the Trump administration is considering how exactly it can, er, increase immigrant labor. There are certainly some hurdles. For one, the union that represents ATCs will probably have something to say about the idea. Bigger, though, is the national security angle. ATCs are aware of all aircraft in the sky, including military ones on sensitive missions. For that reason, currently, the FAA explicitly forbids non-citizens from obtaining the necessary security clearances. So either that rule would have to change or else, you guessed it, these highly skilled immigrants would have to be on a fast-track to citizenship.

That latter is such a good idea. Perhaps America could apply that concept more broadly somehow, to lots of industries, thus making our country a beacon to the best and brightest the world over, uplifting our entire society. Anyway, surprising no one, the security personnel at the FAA are "losing their minds" at the idea of letting non-citizens into the country's air traffic arteries.