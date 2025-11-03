Air Traffic Control Is Struggling Through The Federal Shutdown And It Could Get Even Worse

Would you show up for work if the federal government deemed your job essential but didn't pay you? I know I wouldn't. Federal Aviation Administration air traffic facilities filed 98 "staffing trigger" reports over the Halloween weekend between Friday and Sunday. A "staffing trigger" means that there weren't enough controllers on duty to safely maintain the facility's assigned airspace. This far into the government shutdown, air traffic controllers have begun calling in sick to work other jobs, such as driving for Uber.

The FAA was short-staffed at the airport towers that manage approaches and takeoffs, as well as remote centers that handle traffic between airports at altitude. According to CNN, the staffing situation improved as the weekend went on. There were 46 impacted facilities on Friday. The figure became 34 on Saturday, then dropped to 18 on Sunday. While controllers can delay flights and take other measures to reduce their workload, an incident in Boston on Thursday underscored the importance of having fully staffed facilities. A Delta Air Lines flight arriving from Paris was forced to go around after coming within a half-mile of a Cape Air Cessna 402C taking off for Bar Harbor Airport in Maine.