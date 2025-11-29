5 Of The Largest 4-Cylinder Engines Ever Made (Ranked By Displacement)

"Here comes the Porsche 3.0-liter inline-four," you might be saying to yourself. Sure, it'll be on this list, but Porsche's uber-four is a weed-whacker engine compared to the ultimate displacement-endowed fours. Spoiler alert: one of the engines here has more displacement than a Dodge Viper, Bugatti Chiron, Bentley Continental GT W12 , and Mustang GT combined.

Why are large fours so rare? Let's think like engineers and ponder the pros and cons of four-cylinder engines. Manufacturers find fours attractive because they can be built with fewer parts and get better efficiency than, say, a V12 or V8. They're also lighter and take up less space. The problem is that inline-fours tend to vibrate like washing machines laundering a cinder block on spin cycle. To keep fours smooth, you need balance shafts and/or crankshaft counterweights – or, like Subaru, you could use two banks of two pistons at 180 degrees to cancel out some of the vibration. But, of course, everything grows along with displacement, and once a four-cylinder gets big enough, it loses its size advantage. As a result, manufacturers would rather turbocharge small and manageable four-bangers to produce the needed power.

To heck with turbos, though, this list's engines decided there's no replacement for displacement. Just warning you upfront, we're sticking with fours that power cars or car-like things. Sorry, fans of the 172-liter Fairbanks Morse 32D, but those engines spent their lives powering mills and rock crushing plants rather than roasting tires with sick burnouts.