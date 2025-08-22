This Aston Martin Concept Was Really A Lincoln Town Car In Disguise

Whoever said "beauty is only skin deep" never heard an Aston Martin V12 rev. Astons are beautiful inside and out, like supermodels who volunteer at orphanages. Well, they mostly are, as there are some outliers. There's the Cygnet, Aston's re-sculpted Toyota/Scion iQ, which was only beautiful to bean counters who needed to lower the brand's emissions. Aston did build a Cygnet with the 4.7-liter V8 from a Vantage S, though, which is like putting a JATO rocket motor in a golf cart.

One Aston Martin that could be said to have only skin-deep-beauty (depending on your definition of beauty) is the Aston Martin Lagonda Vignale. No, not the original, expensive-to-maintain-and-buy 1974-1990 Aston Martin Lagonda that looks like a Ferrari 400i crossbred with a doorstop, but rather the prototype attempted successor that debuted at the Geneva Motor Show in 1993. At this same show, the world also got to see the Bugatti EB112, and attendees who forgot their glasses would have been forgiven for getting the cars mixed up.

While the EB112 had a 6.0-liter V12, the Lagonda Vignale only had the promise of eventually getting a V12. What actually powered the show car was a 4.6-liter V8. This was, of course, because the car was built using the chassis and drivetrain from a Lincoln Town Car.

Ford owned Aston Martin at the time, so why not slap a sexy body onto a Lincoln chassis with a V8? It was supposed to get a V12 and an extruded aluminum chassis eventually; meanwhile, Ford used curvy sheet metal to sell the concept. After all, Ford bought Aston Martin for its styling, so naturally FoMoCo had the Lagonda's appearance created by Italy's Ghia Design (which Ford still owns).