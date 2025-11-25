Does The 30-60-90 Rule For Car Maintenance Actually Make Sense?

The 30-60-90 rule reads like the automotive version of your gym telling you to "just work out three times a week." It's great advice, in theory, but you can't help thinking: Does anybody really follow it anymore? The truth is, while it isn't necessarily outdated, it's not the same catch-all solution that it used to be.

The rule itself is simple. It refers to a preventative maintenance guideline that advises key servicing at 30,000 miles, 60,000 miles, and 90,000 miles. Starting at 30,000 miles, you check or replace engine air filters and oil filters, and you see if you need an oil change. This is also the best time to rotate the tires, check and top the fluids, and inspect your belts, hoses, and braking system.

Then there's 60,000 miles, where light maintenance becomes medium panic. Of course, you still have to do the 30,000-mile tasks along with some new ones. Flushing your brake fluid, coolant, and transmission fluid is mandatory around this point. Also, spark plugs (if you're using platinum with a 60,000 mile lifespan) and brake pads will likely need to be replaced. Under-chassis parts like shocks, struts and ball joints must be inspected at the 60,000 milestone, too. And don't forget to check your car's battery life.

Finally, 90,000 miles is the big one. Time is up for the timing belts here, as well as the water pump. Also, even if you're using long-lasting Laser Iridium spark plugs, now is a good time to check them. The exhaust system, suspension, and steering parts may need some attention at this point, as well.