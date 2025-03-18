Synthetic Oil Lifespan: How Long Does It Really Last?

Synthetic motor oils have been around for a while now, longer than most gearheads realize. The first synthetic hydrocarbon oils were created by French chemist Charles Friedel and his American associate James Mason Crafts in 1877. Thirty-six years later, in 1913, a German scientist named Friedrich Bergius figured out a process for creating synthetic oil from coal dust. A few years later, a pair of his countrymen named Franz Fisher and Hans Tropsch figured out how to make synthetics out of a combination of hydrogen and carbon monoxide.

Standard Oil tried to commercialize synthetic oil in 1929, but it didn't stick due to lack of demand and, well, we had that Depression going on at the time. Scientists from all over the world kept working on it, though, and synthetic oil technology kept inching forward. Synthetics got a huge boost during WWII as the Nazi war machine started using it due to sanctions and dwindling domestic oil supplies. Not the best pedigree, you'll agree, but the Wehrmacht trying to figure out how to keep tanks and trucks running without oil gave synthetic technology a huge boost.

After the war, research continued but it wasn't until the 1970s American fuel crisis that synthetics really took off. Today, many cars are shipped from the factory with synthetic oil, and thousands of gallons of digital ink has been spilled on blogs and forums outlining the pros and cons of using it. One of the most contentious arguments about synthetic motor oil — aside from whether or not a true blue gearhead should use it at all — is how long it lasts and how often you should change it.