What Does A Lift Pump Do On A Diesel Engine (And How Is It Different From A Fuel Pump)?

Have you ever wondered how fuel gets from the tank of a car to its engine? Well, for a diesel engine, it all starts with the lift pump, which is a low-pressure pump that draws the fuel up and out of the tank to provide a consistent, adequate flow of fuel into the fuel system. A fuel pump, on the other hand, is responsible for pumping the fuel into the fuel injectors.

Let's take a quick look at a typical diesel fuel system to see how it all plays out. Once the lift pump is activated, the fuel goes from the tank and passes through the primary fuel filter, also known as the pre-filter. This is designed to prevent relatively large particles, in the 10- to 15-micron range, from getting into the system. The lift-pump itself draws fuel through the prefilter, and from there the fuel goes through another secondary filter to remove yet smaller particles.

This more finely filtered fuel then finally arrives at the main, high-pressure fuel pump that sends it on to the injectors. These, in turn, spray the fuel into the cylinder heads under very controlled conditions, where it mixes with air for combustion. Needless to say, that means a bad lift pump can cause a cascade of other issues that can lead to serious problems with a diesel car or truck.