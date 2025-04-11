Smart Tips For Diesel Maintenance That'll Keep Your Engine Running

As a diesel owner, I know the hectic heartbreak of trying to keep such an unpopular drivetrain up and running in the U.S. Most people think of big semi trucks when they think of diesel, or they think of the sad, unreliable diesel cars that invaded America during the '70s gas crisis, with their loud engines and stinky exhaust.

Modern diesel-enthusiasts know that the products stateside have improved in leaps and bounds since then. There's plenty of decent diesel-powered personal vehicles on the road now, mostly in the form of torque-happy pickup trucks. And who doesn't love those? If you've recently taken the plunge and now head to the black-handled gas pump instead of the green, you might be wondering what you need to do differently to keep your diesel happy and on the road for years to come. The good news is; diesel engines might be a tad more expensive and slightly harder to service, but they make up for it in longevity and great fuel mileage if you treat them right.