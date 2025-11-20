The $81,525 Lucid Gravity Touring May Be Cheaper, But It'll Still Do 0-60 In 4 Seconds And Have 337 Miles Of Range

The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is one of my favorite cars of 2025. There's very little else on the market that combines its athleticism, luxuriousness and passenger space, but it is admittedly very expensive and probably a bit more powerful than it really needs to be. Now Lucid is expanding the Gravity lineup with the new-for-2026 Touring model, making its debut Thursday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. What we've got here is the same basic package but with a bit less power, a smaller range estimate, and most importantly, a lower price. The Gravity Touring starts at $81,525, including destination. That's a $15,000 price drop from the $96,525 starting price of the Grand Touring.

One of the biggest areas Lucid found a way to save on costs was by shrinking the battery. The Touring gets an 89-kWh battery pack that is good for up to an EPA-estimated 337 miles of range, depending on what wheel size you pick. The Grand Touring has a 123-kWh battery and up to 450 miles of range, but I promise that 337 miles is more than enough for the average person. Like the Grand Touring, it keeps the native NACS charging port, so you can fill up your Lucid at one of the over 25,000 Tesla Superchargers across the country at 220 kW. It can also DC fast-charge at up to 300 kW, meaning you'll be able to add 200 miles of range in about 15 minutes under ideal conditions. That's mighty impressive.