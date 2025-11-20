The $81,525 Lucid Gravity Touring May Be Cheaper, But It'll Still Do 0-60 In 4 Seconds And Have 337 Miles Of Range
The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is one of my favorite cars of 2025. There's very little else on the market that combines its athleticism, luxuriousness and passenger space, but it is admittedly very expensive and probably a bit more powerful than it really needs to be. Now Lucid is expanding the Gravity lineup with the new-for-2026 Touring model, making its debut Thursday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. What we've got here is the same basic package but with a bit less power, a smaller range estimate, and most importantly, a lower price. The Gravity Touring starts at $81,525, including destination. That's a $15,000 price drop from the $96,525 starting price of the Grand Touring.
One of the biggest areas Lucid found a way to save on costs was by shrinking the battery. The Touring gets an 89-kWh battery pack that is good for up to an EPA-estimated 337 miles of range, depending on what wheel size you pick. The Grand Touring has a 123-kWh battery and up to 450 miles of range, but I promise that 337 miles is more than enough for the average person. Like the Grand Touring, it keeps the native NACS charging port, so you can fill up your Lucid at one of the over 25,000 Tesla Superchargers across the country at 220 kW. It can also DC fast-charge at up to 300 kW, meaning you'll be able to add 200 miles of range in about 15 minutes under ideal conditions. That's mighty impressive.
Power and performance
The Touring also has to make do with less power than the Grand Touring, but I think you're going to find a way to manage regardless. Lucid says its big crossover still has 552 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque courtesy of its dual-motor setup, and the all-wheel-drive Touring will still hit 60 mph in just 4 seconds. Of course, that is a good deal less than the 828 hp and 909 lb-ft of torque that the Gravity Grand Touring puts out, but that's a bit overkill if you ask me.
The Touring comes standard with air suspension just like the Grand Touring, and there's an option for a Dynamic Handling Package that in the Grand Touring upgrades that suspension and gets you rear-wheel steering to make it even sportier. After all, sporty is what you're after in a 5,700-ish pound family crossover. It can be had with three different levels of staggered wheel sizes: 20-inch fronts and 21-inch rears with all-seasons (337 miles of range), 21-inch fronts and 22-inch rears with all-seasons (301 miles of range), or 22-inch fronts and 23-inch rears with summer tires (301 miles of range).
On the inside
From where I'm sitting (my big comfy chair), the Gravity Touring looks identical to the Grand Touring on the inside. Drivers will still get the 34-inch curved 6K OLED display and center infotainment screen that serve as a really nice evolution of the infotainment system we first saw in the Air. The funky squircle steering wheel and wide-open cabin design is still present as well.
The Gravity Touring will also be available with seating for either five or seven occupants, and because I'm fairly certain nothing structural has changed about the car, they'll each be a very nice place to spend your time. At 6-foot-1, I found all three rows of the Gravity to be quite comfortable in my testing thanks to the packaging wizards at Lucid. The automaker says the Gravity Touring will have 8.1 cubic feet of frunk cargo space, and with all the seats folded, there will be 111.9 cubic feet of room (or 106.2 cubes in the three-row variant).
Go Touring
When it comes to driver-assistance systems, it seems that the Touring will come with (or have the ability to add) anything the Grand Touring already has, which means Lucid's wonderful DreamDrive 2 Pro advanced Level 2 automated driving software is available. In terms of exterior styling, there isn't anything aside from badges that gives away that the Gravity Touring isn't its more expensive brother, which is in keeping with Lucid's whole thing. When you look at an Air sedan, there's no real way to tell if it's a Pure, Touring or Grand Touring unless you get up close, and that theme certainly continues here.
For now, the Touring will serve as an entry-level point to Lucid's crossover lineup, and since there haven't been any rumblings about a Gravity Pure, I don't think $80,000-ish is a terrible place to start. If you don't need the extra power, performance and range of the Grand Touring, this might be the one to buy. But if this is still too big and expensive, Lucid's third model, a smaller and cheaper crossover, should debut next year.