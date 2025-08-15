Lucid Gravity X Concept Wants To Conquer The Off-Road World
Off-roaders are so hot right now, so it only makes sense that Lucid — a company that makes some of the best road-going cars on the market — would try its hand at a go-anywhere adventure vehicle. That's why the Newark, California-based company showed off its Gravity X (read: Gravity Cross) concept at a private event during Monterey Car Week; it will be making its public debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Sunday.
The Gravity X has quite a few changes to make sure it's up to snuff when the going gets rough. Lucid reshaped the Gravity's front and rear facias with brushed metal elements to improve approach and departure angles, with skid plates and integrated tow hooks as well. It also widened the vehicle's track, lifted the ride height and added custom wheels with all-terrain tires. To further set the Gravity X apart from the standard SUV, Lucid bestowed it with all sorts of orange accents that pop against the show car's Astral Drift satin paint, and the hood has topographical maps of Big Sur and Death Valley etched into the paint.
Orange you glad?
Lucid's latest creation also comes with what the company is calling a "modular roof system." It has integrated crossbars, LED light bars, a roof box and accessory mounts in case you want to take your Gravity X overlanding. It keeps the standard Gravity's seven-seat setup, with the second and third rows able to fold completely flat, so there's more than enough room for your camping buddies and all of their crap.
On the inside, the orange theme continues with orange piping and stitching, leather seats, a microsuede steering wheel with an orange inlay at six o'clock, and open-pore walnut wood inlays. It also has "high-performance" floor mats with brushed metal inlays, and the side sills feature the coordinates of Pebble Beach.
More than enough performance
If performance and range are a concern for you while you're off-roading, the Gravity X does its best job to quell those fears. Lucid used a Gravity Grand Touring as the basis, so it has 828 horsepower and two motors to play with. That's definitely going to be enough to brute-force your way through any obstacle and get it from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. With 450 miles of EPA-estimated range on the Grand Touring it should also do a good job of getting you very far away from the beaten path, though thanks to the chunky tires the Gravity X's range is probably a bit lower.
Of course, this is a concept vehicle, but you've got to admit it looks pretty production-ready. I obviously cannot say this with any certainty, but I wouldn't be surprised at all if something very similar actually went into production. I also wouldn't be surprised if it was very good. For the most part, if you take a car that is good to drive on pavement and off-road-ify it, you get something really solid.