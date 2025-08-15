Lucid Gravity X Concept Wants To Conquer The Off-Road World

Off-roaders are so hot right now, so it only makes sense that Lucid — a company that makes some of the best road-going cars on the market — would try its hand at a go-anywhere adventure vehicle. That's why the Newark, California-based company showed off its Gravity X (read: Gravity Cross) concept at a private event during Monterey Car Week; it will be making its public debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Sunday.

The Gravity X has quite a few changes to make sure it's up to snuff when the going gets rough. Lucid reshaped the Gravity's front and rear facias with brushed metal elements to improve approach and departure angles, with skid plates and integrated tow hooks as well. It also widened the vehicle's track, lifted the ride height and added custom wheels with all-terrain tires. To further set the Gravity X apart from the standard SUV, Lucid bestowed it with all sorts of orange accents that pop against the show car's Astral Drift satin paint, and the hood has topographical maps of Big Sur and Death Valley etched into the paint.