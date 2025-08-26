Tesla's Austin Robotaxi Rollout Is About Looking Good And Little Else

For Tesla's Robotaxi service in Austin, nothing looks cooler than the car driving along with nobody in the driver's seat (except for maybe playing the "Knight Rider" theme as it cruises along). Unfortunately, it also puts people in danger, particularly the official safety monitor in the front passenger seat, reports Electrek. When something goes wrong, which it often does, this monitor must exit the vehicle, often with the car stopped in the middle of the road, to move to the driver's seat and take manual control of the vehicle. Not that Tesla has a great track record on employee safety, either.

In Austin, a Robotaxi's safety monitor allows the car to operate autonomously, but can press a kill switch at any time to stop the vehicle in a dangerous situation or if it starts behaving erratically, which happens somewhat regularly. This is safer than a car with no human monitor, but all that the monitor can do from the front passenger seat is shut it down. If only they had additional controls, like a steering wheel, accelerator, and brake, the monitor would be able to immediately assume manual control to get the car out of whatever sticky situation it was in. Those controls exist in the driver's seat, but Austin's Robotaxi deployment leaves this seat empty because it looks better that way, according to Electrek.