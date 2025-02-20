SpaceX Has Already Infiltrated The Agency That Regulates It

In the weeks since Donald Trump was sworn in as President of the United States, he's set his pet billionaire Elon Musk loose on a whole host of government services and departments. Under the guise of his Department of Government Efficiency, Musk and his cronies rolled out cuts on budgets, staffing, and services, impacting everything from national parks to foreign aid. Now, it turns out that Musk's department sent engineers to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is the government agency that's currently probing his rocket company.

The FAA opened investigations into SpaceX after a rocket exploded over the Caribbean last month and another probe was opened after a launch was delayed when a commercial jet drifted into its airspace. Space X also faced questions over its launch practices and the safety of its StarLink network of orbiting satellites.

You might think, then, that a few degrees of separation between Musk's rocket company and the FAA is essential to ensure impartiality and safety across the board. You'd be wrong, as Musk has already deployed engineers from SpaceX to the FAA, according to Wired:

On Sunday, Sean Duffy, secretary of the Department of Transportation, which oversees the FAA, announced in a post on X that SpaceX engineers would be visiting the Air Traffic Control System Command Center in Virginia to take what he positioned as a tour. "The safety of air travel is a nonpartisan matter," Musk replied. "SpaceX engineers will help make air travel safer." By the time these posts were made, though, according to sources who were granted anonymity because they fear retaliation, SpaceX engineers were already being onboarded at the agency under Schedule A, a special authority that allows government managers to "hire persons with disabilities without requiring them to compete for the job," according to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

The appointment of engineers from SpaceX comes when the U.S. is in the midst of one of its deadliest periods in aviation for more than a decade, after three separate crashes resulted in more than 70 fatalities.