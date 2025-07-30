Harley-Davidson Is In Big Trouble, But A $5 Billion Deal To Sell Its Motorcycle Loans Could Buy It Time

Here's the tough thing about being a manufacturer of cars or motorcycles: you can make a better profit selling loans to buy those vehicles than you can selling the actual hardware. But of course you still have to make the cars or motorcycles to get to the money-lending part of the transaction (and the financing needs of your dealers, who borrow money from you to acquire the vehicles they will use to generate the loans).

Consequently, if you're Harley and you have effectively operated your own bank, you can count on having a star performer on your balance sheet. Plus, while higher interest rates might make sales more difficult, you will make more money on the loans you do support. These so-called "captive lenders" also tend to steer well clear of subprime financing, meaning that their loan quality is excellent, default rates are low, and they can easily sell loans to investors, getting the liabilities off the balance sheet and reducing overall debt.

One wouldn't want to give up such a wonderful arrangement, unless one were facing falling revenue, declining profits, a sliding stock price, and substantial costs to make the electric motorcycle thing work. Selling the captive to private equity is not unprecedented (and as Bloomberg notes, HDFS has been on the block for a while). GM unloaded a majority stake in its own quite successfully captive, GMAC, to Cerberus Capital Management for $7.4 in 2006, as GM was trying to stave off a bankruptcy that arrived in 2009.