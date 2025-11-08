CFMoto Motorcycles' Cheap Prices Get Attention: What Do Riders Need To Know?

The 2025 model year saw Honda come out swinging by pricing its coolest new bikes cheaper than the competition. However, the low prices attached to CFMoto motorcycles are getting people's attention too. SlashGear's Humphrey Bwayo says:

"CFMoto has a reputation for developing motorcycles at competitive prices, and their strategy is undercutting their competition. Now, you might wonder, are they turning a profit? The short answer is yes.

CFMoto is a Chinese brand based in Hangzhou, with manufacturing facilities in Thailand and Mexico in addition to its home country. The brand got its start producing spare parts for motorcycles in 1989 and soon expanded into ATVs, scooters, and motorcycles.

The first CFMoto offerings in the United States were ATVs and side-by-sides in 2002, with the launch of its first motorcycle lineup in America in 2022. The original lineup included offerings ranging from a 126cc minibike to a pair of 700cc bikes described as having a "neo-retro classic style," according to Brandon Wise from Revzilla.