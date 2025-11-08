CFMoto Motorcycles' Cheap Prices Get Attention: What Do Riders Need To Know?
The 2025 model year saw Honda come out swinging by pricing its coolest new bikes cheaper than the competition. However, the low prices attached to CFMoto motorcycles are getting people's attention too. SlashGear's Humphrey Bwayo says:
"CFMoto has a reputation for developing motorcycles at competitive prices, and their strategy is undercutting their competition. Now, you might wonder, are they turning a profit? The short answer is yes.
CFMoto is a Chinese brand based in Hangzhou, with manufacturing facilities in Thailand and Mexico in addition to its home country. The brand got its start producing spare parts for motorcycles in 1989 and soon expanded into ATVs, scooters, and motorcycles.
The first CFMoto offerings in the United States were ATVs and side-by-sides in 2002, with the launch of its first motorcycle lineup in America in 2022. The original lineup included offerings ranging from a 126cc minibike to a pair of 700cc bikes described as having a "neo-retro classic style," according to Brandon Wise from Revzilla.
CFMoto adjusted its motorcycle lineup for 2026
For 2026, CFMoto unveiled its highly anticipated 675cc triple and inserted two new models into the lineup, the 675NK and 675SS. Kicking off the upper half of CFMoto's 2026 motorcycle offerings you'll find two adventure bikes — the Ibex 450 starting at $6,499 and the Ibex 800E with a $10,299 MSRP.
The NK lineup offers four motorcycles with the popular naked style including the aforementioned 675NK priced at $7,499, in addition to the 300NK, 450NK, and 800NK priced at $4,199, $5,399, and $8,699, respectively. There are three CFMoto supersport models, the $7,999 675SS leads the pack followed by the 450SS at $5,699 and the 300SS priced at $4,599.
The bottom half of CFMoto's 2026 motorcycle lineup includes electrified dirt bikes aimed at youth riders starting at $1,699. More streetable bikes include the 126cc Papio mini at $3,299, and the 450cc CL-C standard priced at $5,799. CFMoto makes sure to notify customers shopping online that these prices don't include freight and setup, although the website doesn't reveal those costs. One reason for the omission could be the fluctuating tariff costs that are affecting destination fees.
For what it's worth, Adventure Undone posted a YouTube video on the cost breakdown of their Ibex 450 purchased early in 2025. From that, we can see freight added $774, while "dealer prep and rigging" added another $634. These costs, as well as additional taxes and fees, will vary depending on your location, dealer, and model.