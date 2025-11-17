Boeing Machinist Union Ends Three-Month Strike, Can Start Making Fighter Jets Again

Union members at Boeing's St Louis factories have at last voted to end the second-longest strike in the company's history, closing an ordeal that has hobbled the production of the Pentagon's air fleet. By a two-thirds margin and at the urging of the union leadership itself, the machinists agreed to the Seattle-based planemaker's fifth offer, not including the offer the union unilaterally made on its own accord.

Three months of striking have won them a five-year contract that includes: a 24% pay increase (8% the first year and 4% per year after that), a $6,000 signing bonus, and more vacation and sick time, per the Missouri Independent and the Intelligencer. That's not quite as much of a bump as the workers originally demanded, but it's also more than Boeing's first four offers. Negotiating! After three months off the job, and with the holidays around the corner, it seems like the union decided not to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Work resumed on Sunday.