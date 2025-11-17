So It Turns Out Most Satellites Don't Encrypt Your Data, And Anyone Can Listen In

Researchers at UC San Diego and the University of Maryland have discovered that huge amounts of satellite communications — including calls, texts, and internet data from civilian, commercial, financial, and military users — are not encrypted. At all. They are simply being broadcast, in plain text, down to Earth. The researchers themselves used an off-the-shelf, unmodified satellite dish they bought for a couple hundred bucks and, to their complete surprise, they were able to listen in on sensitive communications about critical infrastructure operation, military surveillance, ATM networks, and actual phone call audio.

That is, in technical terms, very bad.

The team published the groundbreaking report in a white paper, which they summarized in a website that breaks out the highlights. The sheer scale of the problem is a little hard to wrap your head around. Basically, the team found that many geostationary (GEO) satellites (generally older ones that big telecoms and military operators use) just have no security measures, period. To put this in perspective, the team told Space.com that the actual goal of their study was to see if they could break through the encryption models of these satellites. The team never got the chance to try, because lots of them used no encryption at all.

As the team says, anybody with a simple dish, which costs less than a grand, can just listen in. GEO orbit is the farthest orbit you can park a satellite in, meaning that signals from there grow so broad that they cover 40% of the Earth's surface. It's just trivial for someone with a dish to snoop. Again, these signals might include your cell or VOIP call audio, or maybe the login for your bank. Sleep well tonight!