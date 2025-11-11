Google Is Considering Putting AI Data Centers Into Space

Google's parent company Alphabet has already put the robots on your streets with Waymo, but that clearly wasn't ambitious enough. Google has now announced Project Suncatcher, a self-described "moonshot" that wants to start putting the robots in space. In fact, the specific idea is to put the actual AI data centers themselves into orbit onboard a tightly clustered satellite formation. This is the actual 'brain' of the AI, which would then beam its thoughts down to Earth. Yes really.

That may seem like a pretty tall order, and Google's own preprint paper admits that there are a lot of technological hurdles to clear before this becomes a reality. Still, the craziest part might be that each individual step in this plan seems plausible. Put a bunch of Google's tensor processors on a small satellite? Simple enough. Launch a bunch of them into space? Low-Earth orbit satellite constellations are happening already, and everybody wants a piece of that action. Have those satellites optically communicate with one another? Doable. Then just send whatever the processors processed back down to Google on Earth. I see what they're aiming at here!

If you're wondering why Google would want to launch data centers into orbit, the answer is because AI requires immense amounts of electricity; the technology is expected to be nearly 12 percent of national energy consumption by 2030. That has huge consequences for greenhouse gas emissions, electrical bills (even for ordinary residents who live nearby), and grid stability. Beyond that, cooling all those processors down requires huge amounts of water. In other words, building the robots on Earth is bad. But in space, you avoid all these problems at once!