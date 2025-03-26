Space Pirates Are No Longer Confined To Works Of Science Fiction

While many envision swashbuckling spacefarers have been portrayed by Harrison Ford or Vin Diesel, space piracy will likely start with a person sitting on the Earth's surface with a computer. Industry experts are now sounding the alarm that preventative measures should be explored to prevent space piracy before it becomes a crisis. With the increasing volume and value of satellites, it's only a matter of time until a pirate pioneer attempts a hijacking.

Commercial space financier Marc Feldman and cybersecurity expert Hugh Taylor founded the Center for Study of Space Crime, Piracy, and Governance while conducting research for their book "Space Piracy: Preparing for a Criminal Crisis in Orbit," released earlier this year. The think tank ties the potential threat to the rise of commercial activity in orbit. In an interview with Space.com, Feldman speculated that pirates could hold satellite networks for ransom and threaten to derail globally transmitted live television broadcasts, like the FIFA World Cup or the Olympic Games. However, beyond satellite hijackings, Taylor believes there could even be physical attacks at launch sites and ground control stations.