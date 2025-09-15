ICE Made South Korean Hyundai Workers Sign Voluntary Removal Papers: Report

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid on Georgia's Hyundai-LG battery plant has been, in short, a fiasco. South Korean citizens are swearing to never visit the U.S., and the nation's companies are backing out of projects on our shores. Now that the detained workers are back home in South Korea, though, things are unlikely to get better for our international relations — especially now that people can hear testimony from the workers themselves. From Yonhap News Agency, machine-translated:

A 'detention log' obtained by Yonhap News on the 14th from worker Mr. A vividly detailed the horrific conditions of the detention facility and the human rights violations he endured.

Mr. A entered the country on a legal B1 visa (a short-term business visa used for business trips, etc.). He was arrested with his wrists bound by cable ties during a two-month business trip for meetings and training.

...

At 1:20 p.m., ICE agents handed out documents related to a warrant arrest for an alien and instructed him to fill in the blanks.

During this process, there was no explanation of the documents or any Miranda rights reading. The high-pressure atmosphere made it impossible to focus on interpreting each line of English while filling out the paperwork.

Mr. A recorded the situation, stating, "The workers thought submitting this paper would get them released, so they handed it over." After submitting the documents, red wristbands were placed on their wrists.

...

Workers dragged in without understanding why were crammed into temporary 72-person cells early in their detention. There were rooms numbered 1 through 5, and detainees were moved between them.

There were rows of bunk beds alongside four shared toilets and two urinals. There were no clocks, and they couldn't see outside. Mold had grown on the mattress pads.