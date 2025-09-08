South Korean Companies Halt Georgia Investments After ICE Raid

Last week, a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained 475 workers at an under-construction Hyundai plant in Georgia. We now know that the vast majority of these workers, about 300, were in from South Korea — and they're now headed home, after the South Korean government chartered a flight to get them out of the States. It seems, though, that the 300 individuals aren't the only South Koreans getting out of Dodge. Companies, too, are rethinking their investments in the U.S.; even going so far as to pause their current plans. From the Dong-A Ilbo:

After U.S. immigration authorities stormed the Hyundai Motor-LG Energy Solution battery joint venture plant (HL-GA) in Savannah, Georgia, on Sept. 4 and detained more than 300 Korean employees, a sense that there is "no safe zone," even for allies, spread quickly. The plant has been cited as one of the largest U.S. investment projects by a global company. [Head of the Korean American Service and Education Consortium in New York,] Kim Gap-song, who dispatched staff to Savannah to provide interpretation and other support for the detained HL-GA workers, said, "This raid has caused major disruptions to new factory construction across Georgia. I understand some Korean companies have decided to preemptively suspend construction in case of further incidents." ... Georgia is considered a hub for Korean investment in the United States. More than 110 Korean companies, including Hyundai Motor Group in Savannah, SK On in Commerce, and Hanwha Qcells in Dalton, have set up operations. In a state where Korean firms contribute significantly to local communities, a large, coordinated immigration crackdown by the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration has left many Koreans feeling betrayed. A local resident said, "Costco and downtown restaurants, once packed with Koreans before the weekend, are now empty." The resident added, "Many people are avoiding going out at all, worried they could be harmed by unfair raids. Areas that had revived thanks to Korean corporate investment could take a direct hit."

Obviously, the core approach of ICE raids — detain first, figure out if someone has their paperwork in order second — is more an issue than the specific nationalities of the people detained. ICE is an equal-opportunity hyperactive military wing of an increasingly authoritarian regime. Still, it's reassuring that 300 of the 475 people detained in this raid can not only get out of the country, but see some justice in the form of an economic impact to the country they're escaping.