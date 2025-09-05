ICE Detains 475 Workers At Hyundai Facility In Georgia

A Hyundai facility in Georgia was raided by immigration enforcement agencies on September 4, leading to 475 immigrants who were just trying to live their lives being detained. The Department of Homeland Security claimed they suspect these human beings were living and working in the U.S. illegally.

The raid happened at a construction site for a battery plant at the $7.6 billion electric vehicle facility joint venture with LG Energy Solutions that employs about 1,200 people. The operation involved agents from multiple departments, including the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Border Patrol, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the IRS, according to CBS News. What a nightmare for these poor people.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to CBS News that it executed a search warrant "as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful employment practices and other serious federal crimes."