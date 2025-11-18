Here's How Much A 2020 Toyota RAV4 Has Depreciated After 5 Years

There's a reason you see Toyota RAV4s everywhere; the world's top-producing automaker sells a lot of them. In 2024, that added up to over 475,000 units in the U.S. alone, threatening to dethrone the Ford F-150's reign as the best-selling vehicle. What's surprising is that the non-hybrid RAV4 earns middling grades in the highly competitive compact SUV segment, ranking 13th out of 29 models in a 2025 comparison by Consumer Reports.

But how well does the 2020 Toyota RAV4 hold onto its price? To determine five-year depreciation rates for the 2020 RAV4, we explored data from iSeeCars and CarEdge. The RAV4 shines in this department, with iSeeCars estimating that a 2020 model loses only about 30% of its original selling price over five years. That's stronger than some key rivals, and significantly better than the average 45.5% five-year depreciation rate across all vehicles.

The five-year benchmark is critical in the used-car market, as vehicles of this age are more affordable than new but haven't aged to the point of being outdated. Lower depreciation is excellent if you're selling or trading in a car, but it turns into higher prices for shoppers. Given the popularity of compact crossovers, we analyzed how the RAV4 depreciation compares to the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, Hyundai Tucson, and others.