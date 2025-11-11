Somehow Russia Made An Even Worse Robot Than Elon Musk (Allegedly)

Whether he believes it or not, Elon Musk continues to tell people his humanoid robot will change the world, end poverty, prevent crime, and ultimately be bigger than the cell phone. The only problem is, the last time we checked in on the humanoid robot that will allegedly turn Tesla into a $5 trillion company, it did not look ready for prime time. At all. The crypto bros who shilled NFTs as the next big thing may tell you Elon's totally got this whole thing figured out, but from what we've seen so far, his continued obsession with these robots is just embarrassing.

But hey, it isn't all bad news for Elon. Other companies are working on humanoid robots of their own, and while that does mean he has to deal with competition, it does also mean that if one of those other companies screws up, Tesla's Optimus robot might not be the most embarrassingly terrible humanoid robot on Al Gore's internet. I mean, what if, say, a Russian company held a launch event for a new humanoid robot, and it went so badly, it's basically impossible to write about it without making at least one joke about the high rates of alcoholism in Russia?

If something like that happened, that would be terrible. And hilarious. As you can see in the video below, it was, in fact, also hilarious.