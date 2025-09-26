The Best-Looking Corvette Of All Time Never Made It Out Of The Concept Stage And Had A Rotary Engine

For students of the sports car and engineering geeks who appreciate the rotary engine's advantages over conventional piston motors, there is something special about that mid-1970s period. For example, the Ferrari 308 arrived in 1976, two years after the Dino 246 was wound down by Maranello. There's an argument to be made that the Aerovette outshone them both. And if Arkus-Duntov's earlier concept had even made it to production, there would have been something extra-special about that curvaceous yet perfectly calibrated bodywork in combination with an engine design that, thanks to its compactness, was ideal for an amidships location.

From my perspective as a Ferrari 308 superfan and a person who was always intrigued by the rotary engine, the initial concept that became the Aerovette would have been an apex Vette for me. However, after waiting, like, more than forty years for a mid-engine Corvette, I had actually become a devotee of the front-engine car. The C7 Corvette GS is now the pinnacle in my world. And even though like every other automotive journalist I routinely pressed GM execs to give up the goods on the mid-engine rollout, I was sort of disappointed – and in the minority for that reaction – when it arrived. Oh well. I'll always have the Aerovette so that I can imagine what might have been.