What Happened To The Ducks In The Cadillac Logo? (And Why They Were There In The First Place)

Some of the coolest badges and logos in the auto world have something in common — they're based on someone's coat of arms. Which makes sense since those displays were originally created to help soldiers tell who was who during battles. Meanwhile, automakers like Alfa Romeo, Porsche, Saab, Ferrari, and even Cadillac have shown off various coats of arms as they battle for sales.

GM's luxury division used the coat of arms of one Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, who is credited with founding Detroit on July 24, 1701. That's the date Cadillac and his French expedition established Fort Pontchartrain on the same site that would grow into the Motor City. Detroit natives also know Cadillac for his tussle with a mysterious red creature — the Nain Rouge — that's still chased out of the city with a spring parade every year for good luck.

Now, Monsieur Cadillac wasn't really a member of the nobility, having added la Mothe Cadillac to his name on his own initiative and perhaps created the coat of arms, too, complete with merlettes. They aren't ducks but mythical birds, without feet or beaks, that never stop flying to reach their goal. When three are shown, as in the Cadillac logo, they represent the Holy Trinity as a mark of an ancestor's involvement in the Crusades. It's a lot of old baggage for a badge to be carrying around, so Cadillac updated the logo's look for more modern appeal in 2000.