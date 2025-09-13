Hyundai's Logo Secretly Shows Two People Shaking Hands

Automakers often look for fun ways to include hidden messages and deeper meanings in their logos or model names. Take Audi's four rings, which represent four companies that merged to form Audi, or BMW's propeller logo, which isn't a propeller at all. While it's not a thought process all carmakers subscribe to — for example, TVR stands forthrightly for founder Trevor Wilkinson's first name — Korean giant Hyundai is in on the hidden-meaning action.

While an "H" in an oval seems like a perfectly sensible decision for an automaker with a brand name beginning with H — it certainly works for Honda (sans oval) — Hyundai is adamant that the logo also shows two people shaking hands. Once you see it, it's pretty clear, although their Michael Jackson-esque stances are a little unusual. Hyundai says one of the fine folk in its logo is a company representative, the other a satisfied customer. The oval they find themselves in represents Hyundai's global presence.

There's a hidden meaning behind the word "Hyundai," too. Well, not so much a hidden meaning, but an actual meaning, as the Korean word stands for "modern" or "modernity." Hyundai says this definition "neatly fits with the brand's progressive spirit," and given the company's explosive innovation in recent years, we're inclined to agree.