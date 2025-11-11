Sure, The Rolls-Royce Spectre Costs $400,000, But At Least It Now Comes With A $5,000 EV Lease Credit

When Republicans tossed the electric vehicle tax credit to give the oil and gas industry another $40 billion in subsidies, we knew it would probably hurt mainstream automakers such as Ford, General Motors, and Hyundai. But you wouldn't think it would hurt luxury and even ultra-luxury automakers nearly as much. After all, if you want a new Porsche Taycan and make "buy a new Taycan" money, what difference does a few thousand dollars make? And yet, CarsDirect reports that even Rolls-Royce, with its far wealthier client base, is now offering a $5,000 discount if you lease a new $400,000 Spectre EV.

For the typical Rolls-Royce customer, $5,000 may as well be nothing — one night at a decent hotel, a decent bottle of wine, perhaps Tuesday's mid-morning skiing habit — but despite belonging to the ownership class, they're still human. And what human doesn't love feeling like they're getting a deal, even if it's a deal on a car that's so expensive, the base price really doesn't matter? Humans love deals, which is why it feels like so many stores are constantly running sales instead of just selling things at a more realistic price. Plus, anyone who's worked with the wealthy can tell you they're usually the stingiest people you'll ever have the displeasure of dealing with.

Will a $5,000 discount actually increase the number of Spectre leases, though? Who's to say. The ownership class is an enigma wrapped in a mystery, and it's also not like Rolls-Royce builds that many Spectres in a year in the first place (though it is the brand's second-most-popular model). But it's always nice to get a little discount.