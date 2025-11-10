2027 Kia Telluride Looks Really Damn Good

Out of all the fantastic products that Kia has put out since its design and engineering revolution that started with the 2008 Optima, probably the most important (especially for the U.S.) has been the Telluride SUV. The first-gen Telluride went on sale in 2019, which means it's pretty old by Korean automaker standards at this point, but not only did it instantly win accolades upon its release, the Telluride has continued to be one of the best overall three-row SUVs on the market, even against much newer competition.

Still, it really is time for a new one. We've known it was coming, especially as its Hyundai sibling, the redesigned Palisade, has already been on sale for a couple months, and recent teasers had us excited for the second-gen Telluride's more futuristic styling. Ahead of its official reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month, Kia on Monday released photos of the 2027 Telluride's interior and exterior, in both high-end SX Prestige and off-road-oriented X-Pro trims. I think it looks fantastic, both strange and refined.