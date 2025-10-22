Kia Teases New Telluride That Looks To Be Far Boxier Than Before

The Kia Telluride is one of the most important vehicles the Korean automaker sells in America, so it really needs to stick the landing when it launches the second-generation crossover at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show. However, that's still about a month away, and the automotive world is impatient, which is why we're getting a couple of teaser images to hold us over until then.

What we've got here are two shady images of a front three-quarter and top-down view of the 2027 (yes, 2027) Telluride. There's a lot that is left to the imagination, but we're still able to get the idea that the new 'Ride is a bit boxier than it was before, and it'll fit in neatly with the rest of Kia's design language. It's certainly related to the excellent Hyundai Plaisade, that's for sure. Kia says the Telluride is the latest form of its "Opposites United" design language that "embraces the contrast between nature and humanity." I don't know what the hell that means, but I do love marketing language, don't you?

What we can see is vertical amber LED lights — a trademark of the current Telluride. Similar to the Palisade, the Telluride also features a very broad hood and upright grille. It gives the car a rather imposing look, especially if it's in your rearview mirror. From the top-down view, we aren't able to see much other than the dual sunroofs and slight tapering toward the rear of the crossover. It's somewhat reminiscent of the L460 Range Rover, and I'm sure that's not by accident.

While we aren't given a look at the rear of the car, Kia says its beltline rises subtly to intersect with a D-pillar that raks forward. The car will also feature black inserts at the top of the pillar to make the flat roofline look like it's floating on top of the windows... sort of like a Range Rover.