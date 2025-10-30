This 2027 Kia Telluride's Camouflage Wrap Is Made Of Sketches From Its Design Process

Kia still believes that American auto shows matter, so it's going to debut the second-generation Telluride at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 20. First of all, can you believe the current Telluride has been out since 2019? And that it's still one of the best SUVs in its class? There's a lot to live up to, obviously. Kia recently released some shadowy teaser renderings, but now the automaker is sharing real-life photos of a lightly camouflaged 2027 Telluride doing off-road testing in the Alabama Hills of central California.

Since the camouflage is just a wrap and that's it, we can basically see the Telluride's whole design. That's great, it looks awesome, but I want to talk about the camouflage design itself. Instead of a typical zig-zag pattern or other camera-obfuscating design, this Telluride is covered in design sketches from its own creation process. A lot of these sketches are pretty radical, likely from earlier on in the development when the designers were deciding on major themes and design elements, and it's pretty cool to see them on the car itself, so you can discover what parts made it to production. It's a really fun look that stands out among a sea of eye-catching camouflage cars — though maybe not as cute as Rivian's wrap that has yetis on it.