On Track The Honda Super-One Is A Fantastic Little Go-Kart

I'll be real with you all, I may have been a bit harsh to folks who were excited about the new Honda Super-One and said that there was no chance it was ever coming to America. In my reveal post about it a little while back, I may or may not have referred to you all as circlejerkers. Well, I was lucky enough to get some unplanned — and admittedly brief — time behind the wheel of a camouflaged Super-One Concept at Honda's Research and Development center in Tochigi, Japan, and dammit, this little thing is wonderful.

There's really nothing we get in America that even remotely compares to the Super-One, and while there are a million and one reasons why Honda would never bother to bring the car stateside, I now understand a tiny bit better what you're all moaning about constantly when it comes to cars like this. The tiny Super-One is brilliantly packaged, adorable to look at in a retro-futurist sort of way, packs plenty of performance (sort of), and above all else is loads of fun.

Initially, North American media members weren't supposed to get any seat time in the Super-One, but enough of us bitched and moaned that Honda's team finally acquiesced and let us have a go. Let this be a lesson to you all: complaining always works.

Full Disclosure: Honda flew me out to Japan, and paid for my stay and meals while I was there, all so I could check out everything it's working on right now.