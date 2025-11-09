Then Vs. Now: How The Original FJ Cruiser Compares To The New Model

The Toyota FJ Cruiser is something of a cult classic. It debuted almost 20 years ago, first appearing as a 2007 model year, and whilst it was met with harsh criticism by some, it has become loved by so many more. It sports all the same qualities you would expect from a Toyota so closely related to the evergreen Land Cruiser, such as reliable drivetrains, real off-road capability, and a comfortable cabin. However, the style of the FJ Cruiser — and its uniquely interesting name – wasn't for everyone, and certainly could be a little divisive.

Regardless, many people loved it, and many still do. Most models tend to change hands for between $25,000 and $40,000, even as they approach 20 years old with higher mileage and modifications. This demonstrates the lasting popularity of the Cruiser, and with owners happy to exchange such amounts for two-decade-old models, perhaps this is also why Toyota figured launching a new generation can't be a bad idea. Funnily enough, we figured out that a new FJ Cruiser would be a great hit some years ago now, and we're glad to see Toyota clearly shared the same train of thought.

The all-new FJ Cruiser has been confirmed, and it will be based on the Compact Cruiser EV concept, which was revealed prior to Japan's Mobility Show. While there certainly are similarities between the new and old models, there are plenty of differences too. The main changes include a difference in size, details surrounding the powertrain, and what's included from a safety and tech point. While some details are to be confirmed, here's what we know so far and how the new model compares to the original FJ Cruiser.