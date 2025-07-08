Here's Where The FJ Cruiser Gets Its Name From

Yeah, yeah. We're well aware that Jalopnik's intelligent (and attractive!) reader base already knows that the "FJ" in FJ Cruiser is a tribute to Toyota's iconic vintage FJ40 off-roader. However, what about the origin of the FJ moniker in general? Contrary to what some enthusiasts believe, it doesn't stand for four-wheel drive. But we're getting ahead of ourselves.

Toyota rolled out the FJ Cruiser in 2007, toward the end of the retro car craze that introduced vehicles like the Chevy SSR and Ford's 11th-generation Thunderbird. Critics praised the FJ Cruiser's driving dynamic and its unique styling that was surprisingly little changed from the splashy concept vehicle. That said, the cute ute had several drawbacks, including poor fuel economy, blind spots the size of Montana, and a rear seat that was both cramped and difficult to access.

After a few short years, Toyota pulled the FJ from the U.S. market in 2014, though it continued to be sold elsewhere around the globe until 2022. As is the case with some artists and musicians, the FJ Cruiser didn't go viral until after its death. Values for used FJs, even high-mileage examples, shot through the roof during the pandemic, though prices have abated slightly since then. And now, it's reported that Toyota will revive the retro FJ as a baby Land Cruiser as soon as next year. With that in mind, what's the deeper meaning behind "FJ"?