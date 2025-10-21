New Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Is A Smaller And Way More Adorable SUV

For those of you who remembered the Compact Cruiser EV concept and are currently stoked to see Toyota finally offer an electric off-roader, I'm sorry to inform you that didn't happen. Instead, the Land Cruiser FJ will be powered by a naturally aspirated 2.7-liter four-cylinder gas engine that makes an entire 160 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. So while it may be ideally sized for the American market, it would probably make the smaller, more aerodynamic Subaru Crosstrek look quick in comparison.

Still, Toyota insists the new Land Cruiser FJ will be plenty capable off-road, being built on the same IMV platform as the teeny Hilux Champ pickup. In addition to a part-time four-wheel-drive system, Toyota says the new FJ's wheel articulation matches that of the 70 Series Land Cruiser. It's also slightly more than an inch narrower than the Bronco Sport, which should help it fit down tight trails, and Toyota promises "excellent maneuverbility." Sadly, Toyota kept many of the more exciting off-road details such as ground clearance, approach angle, departure angle and breakover angle to itself.

Toyota

Not that any of that stuff will matter to U.S. buyers, at least not for the next 25 years. When Automotive News spoke with Toyota Chief Engineer Masaya Uchiyama, he said the FJ will be built in Thailand and sold across Southeas Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, but it's too small for the U.S. "There are no plans for America or Europe," Uchiyama told AutoNews. "The start point for this is the global South."

So that's a big bummer, but maybe we can convince ourselves the engine is just too underpowered, and we would have hated it anyway. I mean, it's not like anyone buys the Bronco Sport or the Crosstrek.