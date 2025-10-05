We love to drive here at Jalopnik; cars are cool but driving them is what really brings the experience to life. I'm not an advocate of total automation, but I am an advocate for logic, and in many driving situations the most logical thing to do is set your cruise control and let it keep you traveling at a consistent pace. Here's what I mean.

I went on a 300-mile road trip a few weeks ago, and being a Californian, that involved taking the 5 freeway. If you've ever taken the 5, you know that once you're out of the big cities, it's quite remote, has a 70 mph speed limit, and is highly trafficked. I had my cruise control set to 75 mph, and since lots of folks prefer traveling closer to 90 mph on the 5, I would exclusively use the left lane to pass trucks and other slow-moving vehicles. That all makes perfect sense, but what doesn't make any sense at all to me, is when people are cruising on an open interstate freeway, but their speeds constantly fluctuate. I'd pass a car going below the speed limit, then return to the right lane once I passed them, only for them to suddenly decide it's time to speed up and tailgate me, or leapfrog ahead of me only to continue fluctuating their speed.

The universe gave you cruise control, now use it.