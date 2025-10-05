The Universe Gave You Cruise Control, Now Use It
We love to drive here at Jalopnik; cars are cool but driving them is what really brings the experience to life. I'm not an advocate of total automation, but I am an advocate for logic, and in many driving situations the most logical thing to do is set your cruise control and let it keep you traveling at a consistent pace. Here's what I mean.
I went on a 300-mile road trip a few weeks ago, and being a Californian, that involved taking the 5 freeway. If you've ever taken the 5, you know that once you're out of the big cities, it's quite remote, has a 70 mph speed limit, and is highly trafficked. I had my cruise control set to 75 mph, and since lots of folks prefer traveling closer to 90 mph on the 5, I would exclusively use the left lane to pass trucks and other slow-moving vehicles. That all makes perfect sense, but what doesn't make any sense at all to me, is when people are cruising on an open interstate freeway, but their speeds constantly fluctuate. I'd pass a car going below the speed limit, then return to the right lane once I passed them, only for them to suddenly decide it's time to speed up and tailgate me, or leapfrog ahead of me only to continue fluctuating their speed.
The universe gave you cruise control, now use it.
Whether it's adaptive or standard cruise control, set your speed and stick with it
This rant primarily addresses driver behaviors on open roads, so whether your cruise control is adaptive or not, it's a great tool that reduces fatigue on long drives and keeps you from accidentally speeding. Whether you drive a Bugatti Chiron or a Toyota Tercel, on the open highway we're all supposed to be traveling at a consistent speed. Cruise control has existed for nearly 70 years, and its basic functions haven't changed one bit. You activate the cruise control, set the speed you want your car to stay at, and the car keeps you at that speed to the best of its abilities. Virtually every new car has cruise control as standard, and many, including every single new Toyota, has standard adaptive cruise control that automatically keeps you a safe distance from the car ahead of you. Use these features.
My biggest gripe is when drivers continuously speed up and slow down on an open roadway. Consistent speeds create a smoother traffic flow, and minimize the likelihood of random traffic jams since more predictable driving improves road conditions for all users. You know how to best maintain a consistent speed on an open road? Set your cruise control and let it do the work. The U.S. Department of Transportation even recommends using cruise control on the highway to maintain a consistent speed, and it says doing so will save you on gas in most cases.
Speaking from experience, frequent unnecessary speed fluctuations frustrate and confuse other drivers, which can lead to traffic jams and can cause road rage. Plus, letting your car handle the throttle control means you can dedicate more focus to steering and the road ahead. Worried about accidentally exceeding the speed limit? Set your cruise control and let it bear that burden.
Don't abuse cruise control, please
I'm not a proponent of drivers using cruise control, particularly adaptive cruise control, as a crutch or an excuse to stop paying attention to the road ahead; it's important to remember that there's no system currently on U.S. roadways that fully exempts the driver of culpability. Cruise control and adaptive cruise control are driver assistance systems that assist the driver in safe conditions, even if your car is equipped with so-called Autopilot. These systems are meant to operate in tandem with the driver's constant attention to road conditions, even if the system is labeled as hands-free, the driver needs to remain alert and ready to take over at all times. Cruise control simply means the driver does not need to worry about operating the throttle on open roads, and adaptive cruise control should handle braking as well, but ultimately whatever the car does when these systems are active is the driver's responsibility.
It's also not safe or smart to use cruise control in inclement weather conditions like heavy rain or icy road conditions, since drivers need to be able to proactively slow down if approaching a patch of flooded road or ice, and the driver needs to be able to smoothly intervene if something goes awry.
These systems aren't meant for use on curvy mountain roads, either. Plus, that's when the task of driving becomes fun and involved, so disengage cruise control when you exit the freeway and relish the opportunity to enjoy the act of corner carving.
What do you think, do you agree with my take that more people ought to use cruise control to maintain a consistent speed on open stretches of highway? Or are you an agent of chaos who prefers the constant speed variability on the open road?