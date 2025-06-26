Mercedes Recalls Nearly All AMG Ones Because They Could Burst Into Flames, But Not Because Of The Engine

Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly all of the AMG One hypercars it has produced because of its worrying knack for catching on fire. Oddly enough, the risk of fire isn't being blamed on the car's F1-derived turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 or its four electric motors. Instead, the issue seems to be coming from the hydraulic line for the One's active rear spoiler.

The Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt, Germany's Federal Motor Transportation Authority, says 219 of the 275 AMG Ones the company produced — about 80% of the total production run — are impacted by the recall. The authority says that the rear spoiler's hydraulic line is missing a handful of cotter pins, and the missing parts can lead to a hydraulic fluid leak, according to Road & Track. For the most part, fluid — especially when it's flammable — is meant to stay inside the car. Unfortunately for Mercedes-AMG and the One's owners, this fluid could end up landing on hot components and ignite.