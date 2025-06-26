Mercedes Recalls Nearly All AMG Ones Because They Could Burst Into Flames, But Not Because Of The Engine
Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly all of the AMG One hypercars it has produced because of its worrying knack for catching on fire. Oddly enough, the risk of fire isn't being blamed on the car's F1-derived turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 or its four electric motors. Instead, the issue seems to be coming from the hydraulic line for the One's active rear spoiler.
The Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt, Germany's Federal Motor Transportation Authority, says 219 of the 275 AMG Ones the company produced — about 80% of the total production run — are impacted by the recall. The authority says that the rear spoiler's hydraulic line is missing a handful of cotter pins, and the missing parts can lead to a hydraulic fluid leak, according to Road & Track. For the most part, fluid — especially when it's flammable — is meant to stay inside the car. Unfortunately for Mercedes-AMG and the One's owners, this fluid could end up landing on hot components and ignite.
Come one, come most
The remedy is simple enough, though. Engineers will go over the 219 cars' rear spoilers, and they'll install the missing cotter pins if they see that they're missing. All in all, the fix will take about an hour and a half, according to Motor1. Cars caught up in the recall were built between December 12, 2022 and May 9, 2025, R&T reports. Of them, 183 were sold in Germany, and 36 others went to international markets.
We've previously reported on one fire engulfing an AMG One and there's been at least one other since then, but the KBA isn't linking those incidents to the hydraulic leak issue, Motor1 says. In fact, according to the recall documents, there haven't been any reported cases on a fire related to the missing cotter pins. I suppose AMG One owners have just been lucky so far, but it's still better to get these things fixed before they can become real issues.